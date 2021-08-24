Museum of Brexit Shortlists Sites Outside London

Guido hears it’s full steam ahead for the Museum of Brexit. Having gained charitable status in April, the museum has been busy collecting donations and amassing display items ready for the expected opening in roughly 18 months’ time. Whilst a final location is yet to be decided, the long list of over 30 potential sites has now been narrowed to 3 (all of which are outside London), and museum organisers are now waiting on key financial backers to visit the areas and give final approval. Once the decision has been made, it’s expected that building renovations will take at least a year.

Guido’s told the museum will be emulate the style of a US presidential library: a mixture of exhibitions, documents, and archival data. There’ll be a full-time curator to manage and preserve the inventory, which will be presented in a ‘balanced‘ way for posterity. Among the items will be hundreds of political cartoons and paintings from the Brexit Wars, original copies of Farage’s handwritten speech notes, and even a “William Hague Victory!” mug from 2001. A rare artefact indeed…