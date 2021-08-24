LibDems’ Laughable So-Called “Blue Wall” Target Seats

Following the shock LibDem win in Chesham and Amersham, Ed Davey promised to smash the never-before-named “blue wall”. The party’s now somewhat detailed which seats this “wall” consists of: Eastbourne, Wimbledon, Westmorland (which, confusingly, the LibDems already hold), and Harrogate. Begging the question: does Ed Davey understand what a wall looks like?

Away from this official list reported by the BBC, local branches have also been jumping on the bandwagon. Yesterday the Carshalton and Wallington branch enthusiastically announced the selection of their “first Blue Wall” candidate, Bobby Dean.

A seat the party held from 1997, and only lost two years ago, can by no definition be described as a “wall” comparable to that the Tories smashed through in the north and midlands in 2019. If anything it’s more like a broken fence…