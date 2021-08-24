Extinction Rebellion Co-Founder Admits to Driving a Diesel Car

Before Extinction Rebellion’s brave foot soldiers continue saving the world by blocking ambulances and smashing windows, they might want to check whether their leader has any errands to run – as group co-founder Gail Bradbrook revealed on talkRadio that she still drives a diesel car. This is, of course, the same climate-saving hippie who flew 11,000 miles to Costa Rica on a luxury holiday to solve “a health issue”.

Speaking to host Cristo Foufas, Bradbook claimed that she “can’t afford” an electric vehicle, though she would happily accept a £5,000 donation to convert her diesel to an electric motor, and that her current car was “claimed to be […] really green” anyway. Apparently she has no choice other than to rely on a diesel to ferry her children to sports fixtures. Saving the planet can be so inconvenient. As always, do as I say, not as I do…