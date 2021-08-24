Senior Tory MP Calling for Gavin Williamson to be Sacked

While reshuffle day may be a way off, Tory MPs have plenty of views about who deserves the chop. One of the party’s top grandees Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP has been caught calling for Gavin Williamson to go, in WhatsApp messages leaked to Guido. A message sent to his local area’s group chat sees Clifton-Brown ranting about universities’ Covid policies, complaining the department keeps dodging responsibility for the issue. He signs the message off: “A further reason why Gavin Williamson needs to be replaced?”

Sir Geoffrey, 1922 Committee treasurer, is certainly in line with the Tory membership, who recently gave Gavin a -44% rating according in the latest ConservativeHome membership panel poll. When asked about the comments, Clifton-Brown told Guido he had nothing to add, other than it was a private WhatsApp conversation that “should not have been leaked”. Many fellow Tory MPs will be presuming it’s merely a case of when, not if, Sir Geoffrey’s wishes are granted…