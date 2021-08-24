European Council President Explains Benefits of Independence

Guido spotted an interesting quote today from European Council President Charles Michel, who took the opportunity to reflect on the 30 years since Ukraine declared independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union:

“I will go straight to the point: independence means sovereignty, and it means territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders.”

Maybe Michel’s finally seen the light after his previous warning that independence has ‘consequences‘. In any case, Guido’s always pleased to find points of agreement with our European neighbours…