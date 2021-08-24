Some Might Say Andy Burnham is ill-suited to a career as a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, though that didn’t stop the Mayor of Greater Manchester from Bring(ing) it on Down at the Greater Manchester Music Commission with his Supersonic rendition of Wonderwall this afternoon. Asking the audience to Listen Up as he launched the commission’s new initiative to find new musical talent, Burnham told them to give Whatever it takes to harness their full potential. It’s hoped The Masterplan will encourage teens to Stay Young, find new creative outlets, and avoid vices like Cigarettes and Alcohol in their spare time.

Although he struggled a bit with the lyrics (not quite the Shakermaker of Knebworth ’96), Burnham’s vocals could nonetheless be heard Half the World Away, and Guido has no doubt it’ll be a memory that will Live Forever in viewers’ minds. Maybe this’ll be the thing to finally change Labour’s fortunes, Little by Little…