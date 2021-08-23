Tim Yeo Quits Executive Chairman Role Just One Year into Job

Last July Powerhouse Energy appointed Tim Yeo as their executive chairman, despite all the baggage he brought with him. It now emerges Tim is mysteriously stepping down with immediate effect “for personal reasons”. Yeo managed to extract £35,000 on the way out and shares fell 11%. No doubt another pocket-lining green opportunity will present itself to Tim before too long…

It’s curious timing, to say the least. Just last month the former Tory MP made news after losing another court battle for making “knowingly false” claims, with the judge slamming him as “dishonest”. Was his resignation from Powerhouse Energy really for “personal reasons”? Co-conspirators can make up their own minds…