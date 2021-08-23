SNP and Greens Already Clashing Over Controversial Building Plans

It only took one weekend in bed together for the SNP and Greens to butt heads. Despite Sturgeon’s insistence today that both parties’ members will “enthusiastically” embrace their power-sharing arrangement, Ian Blackford has already suggested there’s trouble in the tartan paradise, with controversial plans for the A9 and A96 roads to be turned into dual carriageways still scheduled to move ahead – ignoring the Greens’ fierce opposition on the grounds of car use and pollution. The arrangement claims the two parties will ‘maintain distinct positions’ on roadbuilding which, in practice, means the Greens will just have to tolerate whatever the SNP decides…

Given that dualling the A9 and A96 were SNP manifesto pledges, it’s hardly a surprise. Asked whether the power-sharing agreement meant undermining such promises, Blackford claimed:

“Most people are congratulating what is a far-sighted arrangement between the SNP and the Greens… what is important is that we take account of safety and that will be key, both when it comes to the A9, the tremendous improvements that have been made, and indeed the requirement that we have to make sure that we deliver safety over the course of the A96 as well. These things will still happen.”

Sturgeon also confirmed today that whilst would be “engagement” with SNP members on the power-sharing deal, they won’t (unlike Green members) get a vote on it…