Kate Hoey and Ian Botham Among Swathe of New Trade Envoys

While SW1 might be increasingly impatient for a full-on reshuffle, Boris has made a few new appointments today to his team of trade envoys, with co-conspirator favourite Kate Hoey getting Ghana, and Lord Botham getting the Australian portfolio. Guido had heard Boris was hoping to reach across the political divide with his next announcement of appointments, and Labour MP Stephen Timms is among those on the list:

Lord Botham appointed to Australia

Baroness Hoey appointed to Ghana

Stephen Timms MP appointed to Switzerland and Liechtenstein

David Mundell MP appointed to New Zealand

Mark Eastwood MP appointed to Pakistan

Marco Longhi MP appointed to Brazil

Conor Burns MP appointed to Canada

Lord Walney [John Woodcock] appointed to Tanzania

Felicity Buchan MP appointed to Iceland and Norway

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP appointed to Cameroon, in addition to his role as Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Egypt.

Usually these jobs go to Tory backbenchers to keep them happy in lieu of ministerial portfolios. Boris will be hoping Ian Botham can bat for business down under…

