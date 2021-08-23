Kate Hoey and Ian Botham Among Swathe of New Trade Envoys

While SW1 might be increasingly impatient for a full-on reshuffle, Boris has made a few new appointments today to his team of trade envoys, with co-conspirator favourite Kate Hoey getting Ghana, and Lord Botham getting the Australian portfolio. Guido had heard Boris was hoping to reach across the political divide with his next announcement of appointments, and Labour MP Stephen Timms is among those on the list:
Usually these jobs go to Tory backbenchers to keep them happy in lieu of ministerial portfolios. Boris will be hoping Ian Botham can bat for business down under…
