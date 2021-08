Guido hopes co-conspirators are enjoying day one of Extinction Rebellion’s promised two-week protest. The Met is already proving less-than-useful at keeping London going after the extremist group blockaded one of Covent Garden’s main junctions, and despite there appearing to be ten times fewer protestors than 2019’s peak, much of central London is at a standstill. So far Guido’s best spot of their typical middle-class antics has been the game of pan-pipe musical chairs. Only 13 days more to go…