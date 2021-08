Much amusement in Tory MPs offices as an email has just this afternoon arrived in their inboxes from none other than Dominic Raab, asking for their support. Their financial support for a charity parachute jump by him. Guido senses that puns are too easy here…

“Dominic Raab’s skydive for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices” next month will, it says, benefit childrens hospices. Raab has so far raised £10,000 and is halfway to his £20,000 target. If you want to see Raab jump you donate here.