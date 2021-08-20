Media Overlooks Afghan Activist’s Promise to “Take Up Arms” Against Our Boys

Over the past couple of days, Labour councillor Peymana Assad has appeared on the BBC, Sky News, and Channel 4 to discuss her experiences in Afghanistan. Of course, Assad is perfectly within her right to do this, it’s just incumbent upon broadcasters to be explicit about the context of their guests’ politics for the sake of transparency. All three broadcasters should be commended, rightly, for mentioning Assad’s role as a Labour councillor, though none made reference to one particular detail from her past…

Back in 2019, Guido revealed that Assad had once claimed she would “100% take up arms against the government and its allies” if she were an Afghan villager. The Afghan government’s allies at the time were, of course, the US and the UK. Still, Guido is pleased to see that his campaign to get political activists identified as such during media appearances is picking up steam…