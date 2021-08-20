Lily Allen Slams Extinction Rebellion for Wasting Police “Money and Man Power”

Millionaire musician and professional protestor Lily Allen has uncharacteristically slammed public nuisance group Extinction Rebellion for wasting the Metropolitan Police’s time and money. In the now deleted tweet, Allen questioned how many crimes or cases “could have been solved with all [the] money and man power” wasted by XR. How unexpectedly level-headed…

This comes after it was revealed that policing XR had cost police a staggering £50 million (enough money to fund the annual salaries of 1,600 police officers) and that costs of the latest protest due to begin on Monday are likely to run “into the millions”. Guido wonders if Allen’s (albeit short-lived tweet) is a sign of things to come…

UPDATE: Looks like Lily didn’t articulate herself very well and was in fact pushing a utopian anti-police argument. Presumably Lily deleted her tweet over The Fear it would be misinterpreted – admittedly on Twitter Everyone’s At It. Who’d Have Known…

what kind of mad spin is this ? if i’m slamming anyone it’s the police for wasting resources on peaceful protesters. https://t.co/pp2cRQqeTb — 222 A GHOST STORY (@lilyallen) August 20, 2021

Guido hopes Lily can just Smile and accept life in political commentary’s Not Fair…