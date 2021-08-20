Lily Allen Slams XR for Wasting Police “Money and Man Power”

Millionaire musician and professional protestor Lily Allen has uncharacteristically slammed public nuisance group Extinction Rebellion for wasting the Metropolitan Police’s time and money. In the now deleted tweet, Allen questioned how many crimes or cases “could have been solved with all [the] money and man power” wasted by XR. How unexpectedly level-headed…

This comes after it was revealed that policing XR had cost police a staggering £50 million (enough money to fund the annual salaries of 1,600 police officers) and that costs of the latest protest due to begin on Monday are likely to run “into the millions”. Guido wonders if Allen’s (albeit short-lived tweet) is a sign of things to come…