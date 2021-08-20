GB News Appoints Temporary Replacement for Latest Resignee

Yet more GB News reshuffle news as they appoint Nick Pollard as their new director of editorial, to fill the gap left by John McAndrew who left over disagreements over the editorial direction of the channel. Pollard is a temporary replacement coming in to “take a leadership role in the channel’s output” while they look to fill the position on a permanent basis.

“Nick was Head of Sky News for ten years and before that, a highly experienced television journalist and executive producer for ITN’s News at Ten.

He has also chaired the Ofcom content board and previously led an inquiry into the BBC’s coverage of allegations of sexual abuse by the late broadcaster Jimmy Savile.

In his new role Nick will be working closely with programme teams to continue the development and improvement of our output in the absence of Director of News and Programmes John McAndrew who is leaving the company.

Nick comes with the finest journalistic pedigree and has exceptional insight across our industry, from the newsroom to the regulator.

Since joining us in March Nick has been a highly valued advisor to journalists and executives at GB News and I’m really delighted he has agreed to take up this mantle.”

