Wallace Dismisses Importance of Raab’s Missed Phone Call

Wallace was sent on this morning’s media to respond to reports that Raab was “too busy” on his luxury holiday in Crete to call his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar and seek help airlifting translators out of the country. The splash – which has already prompted prolific tweeter Angela Rayner to call for Raab’s resignation – accuses Raab of ignoring advice from senior officials and wasting crucial time that could have been used to help more Afghan interpreters escape.

On BBC Breakfast Wallace dismissed the importance of the phone call arguing:

“…the only problem last week was not a phone call to an Afghan government that was melting away and didn’t have any leverage, the number one challenge at the end of last week was whether the airport would continue to fly (…) that was the number one call.”

With a reshuffle expected in the coming months, some speculate that Raab might be in trouble. Guido would discount that…