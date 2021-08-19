Rory Stewart and Mehdi Hassan’s Question Time Afghanistan Bust Up

While the long-awaited return of a physical audience to Question Time was underwhelming, we did at least get a decent bust-up between Rory Stewart and Mehdi Hassan. With Hassan backing Biden’s move, Rory laid into the MSNBC presenter with so much anger he later apologised on Twitter for the outburst.

Apologies for losing my cool on …@bbcquestiontime⁩ But we have stop “either it was a disaster or it was a triumph”. You can be a strong critic of the surge in Afghanistan + still accept how much was achieved and how much we have needlessly thrown away. https://t.co/ac8drnNOOg — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) August 18, 2021

After Rory resorted to asking Hassan when he last visited Kabul, he spat back “When you were in Afghanistan Rory, did you go talk to the families of the people we killed?” Shame there wasn’t a proper audience to witness the bust up…