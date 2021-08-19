Raab Says He Won’t Resign

After calls from both Labour and the LibDems to go, Raab is steadfastly staying put. The usual hack heckling as he approached No. 10 elicited a rare response in the form of a “No” after being asked if he’d resign. This morning Labour went from merely asking questions about Raab’s position, to overtly calling for him to go within mere hours.

Making it up as they go along…
