Raab Says He Won’t Resign

After calls from both Labour and the LibDems to go, Raab is steadfastly staying put. The usual hack heckling as he approached No. 10 elicited a rare response in the form of a “No” after being asked if he’d resign. This morning Labour went from merely asking questions about Raab’s position, to overtly calling for him to go within mere hours.

Lisa Nandy has now toughened up her stance on Raab (after Angela Rayner tweeted he should go) - and is calling for him to resign or be sacked.



Here’s the latest Nandy statement vs the one issued first thing this morning. pic.twitter.com/VRgAvrHn1Q — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) August 19, 2021

Making it up as they go along…