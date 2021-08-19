Despite Brexit More High Tax Paying Bankers Work in London than Entire EU

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published a report about high earning bankers which, based on 2019 data, finds that of the 4,963 European bankers on salaries over €1 million, almost 71% of them still live in the UK. This despite repeated claims that Brexit would lead to an exodus of top earners across finance and commerce…

These highly paid workers in financial services pay hundreds of millions in taxes and spend their millions on goods and services that provide thousands more jobs. This is the last time the UK will appear in these reports, so maybe Germany will take the crown next time.