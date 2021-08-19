Jared O’Mara Charged with Seven Counts of Fraud

The CPS has announced that Jared O’Mara has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation. The South Yorkshire Police released a statement this afternoon saying both O’Mara and his former chief of staff, Gareth Arnold, had been summonsed to court in connection to a series of alleged fraud offences. The charge relates to a number of “allegedly fraudulent expenses claims” submitted to IPSA between October 2018 and February 2020…

While O’Mara’s charges sum to seven counts of fraud, his former chief of staff is charged with six. Jared is also charged jointly with John Woodliff for “an offence of entering into an arrangement to facilitate the acquisition of criminal property”. All three will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 24th September. Popcorn…