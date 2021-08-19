Alpaca Farmers: Their Meat is “Nutritionally Superior” and Safe for Consumption

Research from the Food Standards Agency shows that there are “no known cases of people contracting TB from eating meat”, and that so long as infected carcasses pass rigorous safety checks, the meat is fit for human consumption. The risk is so low that discarding the juicy sirloin from, say, a tuberculosis-ridden alpaca would only be a waste.

With that in mind, Guido’s served up a few recipes any worthy chef might use to get through the leftover alpaca clogging up the fridge. After all, according to Modern Farmer, alpaca meat is “nutritionally superior” to bovine alternatives: higher in protein, yet lower in fat, calories, and cholesterol. “Lean, tender and almost sweet”…

Whether it’s a spicy burger, a stuffed pepper, or a succulent shoulder, the choices are wide and the flavours are strong. Sear, season, and salivate. All you need to do first is kill the beast…