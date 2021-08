Guido hears that Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace held Zoom calls with MPs yesterday in an attempt to calm backbench fears ahead of the Commons debate on Afghanistan. Apparently it didn’t exactly go to plan: Raab’s Zoom link repeatedly failed, and very few members walked away feeling any better about the situation. There’s been a dour mood across Parliament since Monday, even if the prevailing view is that the responsibility for this mess ultimately lies with Biden…