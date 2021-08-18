Patel Gets Emotional Over Afghanistan as She Announces 20,000 Refugees Scheme

Patel’s steely exterior fell away on Sky News this morning as she reflected on the humanitarian crisis Afghanistan is now facing:

Kay: “Why is this making you so emotional? Patel: “I’ve seen it. I’ve absolutely seen in Afghanistan the level of oppression and persecution of women and girls. And it’s unspeakable.”

Her media round will have been rather jarring for those on the left who’ve come to caricature the Home Secretary as a heartless right-winger. As well as proudly announcing a new route for 20,000 Afghan refugees – 5,000 this year, with women and children prioritised – she suggested the separate scheme for repatriating Interpreters, contractors and their families could double from the current 5,000 to over 10,000. With Patel now firmly to the left of Macron, she’s having to encourage the EU Commission to do more, “there’s more they can do”…