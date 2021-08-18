Nandy Challenged Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Policy U-Turns

Following Guido’s story on Monday pointing out Lisa Nandy’s repeated U-turns on Afghanistan, the Shadow Foreign Secretary had a rough time on this morning’s media round. Pushed repeatedly by Richard Bacon on GMB, Nandy claimed:

“I haven’t changed my position on the UK’s decision about withdrawal. When the United States made the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan it became virtually inevitable that the United Kingdom would follow suit.”

She got the same treatment on BBC Breakfast, where she admitted it was fair to say she previously agreed with the withdrawal policy. Given Nandy insisted in July that “there is no military solution for, no military future for the Afghan people”, she was never going to have a credible explanation for her sudden pivot to outrage on Monday about a policy she had advocated. Good to see breakfast TV’s producers read Guido…