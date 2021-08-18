Mayor’s Office Denies Sadiq Broke Low Traffic Neighbourhood Rules

The Mayor’s Press Office has denied allegations Sadiq personally broke Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) rules, after footage emerged of his cavalcade appearing to drive straight past an LTN camera – and into a no motor vehicle zone – in Islington yesterday evening. Despite the convoy of Land Rovers and police bikes, Khan’s team insist he “was not in the vehicle” at the time:

We have been approached by media about this and can confirm that Sadiq was not in this vehicle. — Mayor's Press Office (@LDN_pressoffice) August 18, 2021

Guido would hope the man who introduced LTNs would make sure his army of 4x4s – something Boris managed perfectly well without as Mayor – don’t just ignore the rules when they assume no one is paying attention. For co-conspirators without their own police escorts, driving into an LTN carries a £65 penalty…