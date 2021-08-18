Mayor’s Office Denies Sadiq Broke Low Traffic Neighbourhood Rules

The Mayor’s Press Office has denied allegations Sadiq personally broke Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) rules, after footage emerged of his cavalcade appearing to drive straight past an LTN camera – and into a no motor vehicle zone – in Islington yesterday evening. Despite the convoy of Land Rovers and police bikes, Khan’s team insist he “was not in the vehicle” at the time:

Guido would hope the man who introduced LTNs would make sure his army of 4x4s – something Boris managed perfectly well without as Mayor – don’t just ignore the rules when they assume no one is paying attention. For co-conspirators without their own police escorts, driving into an LTN carries a £65 penalty… 
mdi-tag-outline Mayor of London
mdi-account-multiple-outline Sadiq Khan
mdi-timer August 18 2021 @ 15:50 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments