Hancock’s First Day Back in the Political Fray

As well as seeing the return of a packed Commons, today’s recall provided the first opportunity for a brave Hancock to attempt a return to frontline life in SW1. Guido spotted the disgraced former health secretary marching through PCH on his way to the Chamber, where he sat squarely behind the PM one row from the back. One MP says they had a bit of a laugh and denied any awkwardness…

Rather than sticking around to make a contribution in the chamber, Guido’s had multiple sightings relayed of Hancock in both the Commons tea room and PCH, where he’s been seen drinking hot drinks and chatting away with fellow Tory MPs. It seems the MoS’s report of him wanting to return to the front benches may have been on the money…