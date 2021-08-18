GMB and Unite Balloting Strike Action Over Labour Party Redundancies

Unite and GMB are balloting strike action after plans to reorganise the Labour Party were announced to staff on Tuesday. The proposed cuts would result in approximately 90 redundancies. Labour’s finances have been wrecked after they were forced to fight three general elections in six years and participate in a series of expensive legal cases. No wonder the public is reluctant to trust Labour with the British economy…

London region organiser for the GMB Vaughan West said:

“GMB will ask members if they are willing to strike over compulsory redundancies. If the answer is yes, we will not hesitate to move to a formal strike ballot.”

A regional officer for Unite has said:

“Labour staff have worked tirelessly for the party and should not be made to pay the price for this reorganisation.”

This does not bode well for Starmer…