Anti-Lockdown Loonies Storm Edinburgh Castle

This morning, one police officer was injured and a protestor arrested after a group of 20 anti-lockdown loonies stormed Edinburgh Castle and tried to “take it back” whilst citing their rights under Article 61 of the Magna Carter. The 61st clause – which was removed from the document in 1216 – gave 25 named Barons in England the right to expunge a sitting monarch. These protestors need to brush up on their political history…

In the almost unwatchable 13-minute livestream, protestors harangued the baffled police whilst claiming “genocide has been committed”, and “corrupt, evil, satanic paedophiles are running this country”. One female protestor also claimed that she’d personally delivered notice to Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone. It seems some people are taking the “silly” in silly season a bit too seriously…