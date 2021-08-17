Beth Rigby versus Mike Graham

TalkRadio’s Mike Graham took to twitter last night to slam Sky News’ coverage of Afghanistan by questioning the credibility of former sports presenter Martha Kelner.

Beth Rigby was quick to jump to her colleague’s defence, commending her superb “analysis of Biden’s speech”.  

Things escalated pretty quickly when goading Mike insulted Beth’s journalistic skills:

Mike wouldn’t let the issue drop, and continued to insult those rushing to tweet in Beth’s defence. Beth attempted to hit back with a sassy retort:

However, it was Mike who managed to get the last laugh, slamming Beth for her suspension from Sky News last year:

Guido wonders if there will be any hope for #PositiveTwitterDay which this year will be taking place on Friday, August 27th… 
mdi-tag-outline Sky News TalkRadio Twitter Bitch Fight
mdi-account-multiple-outline Beth Rigby Mike Graham
mdi-timer August 17 2021 @ 13:25 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments