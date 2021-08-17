Beth Rigby versus Mike Graham

TalkRadio’s Mike Graham took to twitter last night to slam Sky News’ coverage of Afghanistan by questioning the credibility of former sports presenter Martha Kelner.

Nothing personal but pretty terrible for @SkyNews to be relying on former sports reporter @marthakelner to give us the benefit of geo-political analysis on the #BidenFailure - shows how far the media has fallen. Next up the #ManCity @HKane transfer saga. pic.twitter.com/fHG0JateTR — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) August 16, 2021

Beth Rigby was quick to jump to her colleague’s defence, commending her superb “analysis of Biden’s speech”.

Couldn’t disagree more. @marthakelner is a superb, award-winning journalist. And her analysis of Biden’s speech was spot on. https://t.co/913dlAI5lu — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) August 16, 2021

Things escalated pretty quickly when goading Mike insulted Beth’s journalistic skills:

Comes as no surprise Beth. Any chance you’ll ever ask a decent question at a media briefing? Or apologise for being a reckless hypocrite? I’ll wait. It’s just a job. — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) August 16, 2021

Mike wouldn’t let the issue drop, and continued to insult those rushing to tweet in Beth’s defence. Beth attempted to hit back with a sassy retort:

The only solution is to have Mike ask the questions at the PM press conferences AND front up coverage of the White House https://t.co/tlxlW5RCSu — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) August 16, 2021

However, it was Mike who managed to get the last laugh, slamming Beth for her suspension from Sky News last year:

Unlike Beth I’ve covered the White House. Also unlike Beth I’ve never been suspended from my job for reckless, hypocritical behaviour. https://t.co/3ACzJNLt5D — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) August 16, 2021

Guido wonders if there will be any hope for #PositiveTwitterDay which this year will be taking place on Friday, August 27th…