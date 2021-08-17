Through the Keyhole: “Remain Close Friends” Edition

The harsh reality of separation has caught up with Michael Gove and Sarah Vine, after their multi-million west London townhouse has now been put on the market following the announcement of their divorce. Their neighbours will no doubt be relieved to see the throng of cameras and hacks finally depart the street as well…

The property comes with 4/5 bedrooms, a double reception, a library – currently stuffed with political history books – two floors of living & entertaining space, as well as a walled garden. You can also re-enact Michael’s multiple declarations of leadership intent in front of your own black-doored No. 10…

It also looks like Beatrice has redecorated, as her infamous graffiti-ridden bedroom – described by Vine as a “pit” – is now to be seen by prospective buyers.

As required, the letting agency informs potential buyers that the home has an energy efficiency rating of only an E, despite the potential to upgrade it to a C. Pretty shoddy of the former environment secretary to have not already made the necessary improvements…