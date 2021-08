Question Time has organised an emergency episode for tomorrow in light of the recall of parliament. In a welcome return to pre-Covid normality, the BBC has announced the show will feature a live studio audience for the first time since the start of the pandemic. North West Londoners will replace the 50 regulars who had become recurring talking heads via videolink at the start of Question Time’s 2021 programming. Might finally be worth tuning in again – panel line-up depending…