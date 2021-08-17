Raab on Afghanistan: “No One Saw This Coming”

Back from his holiday, Raab made the media round this morning to comment on the fall of Afghanistan. Speaking to Kay Burley, Raab said:

“The truth is, across the world, people were caught by surprise. I haven’t spoken to an international interlocutor, including countries in the region, who hasn’t been surprised … we saw a very swift change in the dynamics. And of course this has been part-and-parcel of the withdrawal of Western troops. But it’s also been the way and the approach of the Taliban, and of course it’s been a test for the Afghan security forces. All of those factors have been very fluid, but no one saw this coming, of course we’d have taken action if we had.”

Raab also claimed that the UK’s military presence in Afghanistan had not been “all for nothing“, that he wouldn’t meet with any Taliban counterpart “for the foreseeable future” (though leaders will have to be “pragmatic“), and that the government is considering a resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees. Asked to comment on the scope of the UK’s military intelligence on the region, Raab simply said “you know we don’t talk about intelligence”…