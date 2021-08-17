Peterborough MP’s Speedy Justice

Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough, has been given a 28-day driving ban after admitting to speeding. The MP took his punishment after, to his credit, having asked to be banned to avoid “hypocrisy”. Bristow was caught doing 76 mph in a 50 zone, and admitted to the incident in his Peterborough Telegraph column, saying he had to do so in order to retain credibility. It was Bristow’s third offence in two years, and along with the ban was ordered to pay £667, a victim surcharge of £68, and £110 costs. What is it about Peterborough’s MPs and speed limits?