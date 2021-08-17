In Full: Boris and Biden Finally Talk

“The Prime Minster spoke to US President Biden this evening about the current situation in Afghanistan.

“The leaders welcomed US and UK cooperation in recent days to help evacuate our nationals, current and former staff, and others from Afghanistan. They resolved to continue working closely together on this in the days and weeks ahead to allow as many people as possible to leave the country.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed on the need for the global community to come together to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister outlined UK plans including increased humanitarian aid to the region and resettlement of refugees.

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance of not losing the gains made in Afghanistan over the last twenty years, of protecting ourselves against any emerging threat from terrorism and of continuing to support the people of Afghanistan.

“The Prime Minister and President looked forward to discussing this issue further at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the coming days.”