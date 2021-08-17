Covid Tests on Expenses for MPs Flying Home to Debate Afghanistan

On Saturday holidaymakers were delighted to be told by Sajid Javid they were to get a 20% reduction in the cost of PCR testing when traveling abroad, after criticism from the competition watchdog and tourism industry over cost. While the reduced £68 fee may be of some relief to jet-setters, MPs flying home to participate in tomorrow’s Afghanistan debate will no have such money worries.

MPs have been informed by IPSA, the independent expenses body, that any claims for reasonable travel by MPs – and their spouses, partners or dependents – to Westminster will be covered by the taxpayer. They specify this will cover international travel back to the UK and return flights to resume any interrupted holidays, after a storm back in 2019 when the body suggested to holidaying MPs they wouldn’t cover international travel expenses after the Supreme Court canceled prorogation. David Morris MP had to postpone his honeymoon…

MPs will also be able to claim for Covid tests “if you incur extra costs”, for example “you have booked and paid for covid tests based on your original travel dates”. It’s alright for some…