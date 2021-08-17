Burgon Joins Calls for UK to Pay Afghanistan Reparations

Labour’s Richard Burgon becomes the latest member of the loony left to demand reparations be paid to Taliban-run Afghanistan. A statement posted to Burgon’s Twitter argues that there “is no military solution in Afghanistan. The focus now should be in reparations and supporting refugees.”

The crisis in Afghanistan is the result of 20 years of disastrous military intervention.



Just as in Iraq & Libya, backing US-led invasions led to a huge loss of life.



There is no military solution in Afghanistan. The focus now should be on reparations and supporting refugees. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) August 17, 2021

Guido hopes Burgon’s put in to speak tomorrow…