Burgon Joins Calls for UK to Pay Afghanistan Reparations

Labour’s Richard Burgon becomes the latest member of the loony left to demand reparations be paid to Taliban-run Afghanistan. A statement posted to Burgon’s Twitter argues that there “is no military solution in Afghanistan. The focus now should be in reparations and supporting refugees.”

Guido hopes Burgon’s put in to speak tomorrow…
August 17 2021 @ 14:24
