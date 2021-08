Defence Secretary Ben Wallace broke down on LBC this morning over the fall of Afghanistan. During the teary exchange, Wallace admitted that “some people won’t get back”, saying:

“It’s sad. The West has done what it’s done. We have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations. 20 years of sacrifice… what it is.”

This comes as the British ambassador for Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, remains behind in Kabul to help Afghans escape…