Warwick University Using Lecture Halls for Corporate Events, Yet Moving Teaching Online

The University of Warwick is renting out its 1,200-person lecture theatre as a corporate conference space, despite moving all lectures with more than 50 attendees online for the next academic year. Using the shameless caption “open and ready to welcome you back”, the university proudly advertises its “large, diverse spaces” to prospective clients, which will open at full capacity and are now open to bookings. Guido is sure the students paying £9,250 a year to attend the esteemed university would also appreciate access to the same world class facilities now being offered to corporate clients. If it’s safe for 1,200 corporate delegates, it’s probably safe for a few hundred students…