Love Island Contestant Dreams About Boris with Chris Hemsworth’s Body

It was only a matter of time before new Love Islander Priya Gopaldas let her fellow contestants know about her celebrity crush. Not only does she think Boris is a “cuddly bear”, she apparently dreams about him as well:

“It’s not just his hair, but he’s like, super powerful…but then, he’s Prime Minister, he’s career-driven, ambitious, but then on the inside: total sweetheart. Bojo! Super cute! … I’ve had dreams about his hair, you know…”

She then went on to fantasise about Boris’s head on Chris Hemsworth’s body…