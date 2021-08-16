Love Island Contestant Dreams About Boris with Chris Hemsworth’s Body

It was only a matter of time before new Love Islander Priya Gopaldas let her fellow contestants know about her celebrity crushNot only does she think Boris is a “cuddly bear”, she apparently dreams about him as well:

“It’s not just his hair, but he’s like, super powerful…but then, he’s Prime Minister, he’s career-driven, ambitious, but then on the inside: total sweetheart. Bojo! Super cute! … I’ve had dreams about his hair, you know…”

She then went on to fantasise about Boris’s head on Chris Hemsworth’s body…
mdi-tag-outline Love Island Silly Season
mdi-account-multiple-outline Boris Johnson
mdi-timer August 16 2021 @ 17:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments