Labour Councillor Says He Didn’t Call Constituency Sh*t, Demands Apology from Jack Dromey

Labour councillor Ansar Ali Khan has called for a public apology from Birmingham Erdington MP Jack Dromey, who himself insisted Khan apologise for appearing to call their constituency “shit” in leaked footage revealed last week. Following Dromey’s statement – in which he demanded that Khan “apologise to the people of Erdington” – Khan immediately pushed back with demands of his own:

“In actual fact, what I was saying in the video is: ‘is constituency vich/ich’ […] I am shocked and disappointed to see a statement by Member of Parliament Jack Dromey on this issue, demanding me to apologise for something I definitely did not say or do… “Despite not naming me in the statement, it is clear that Jack Dromey MP was referring to me and I am very disappointed that he chose to address the allegation in this manner without verifying what I actually said in the video I demand a public apology from Jack Dromey MP.”

Dromey is yet to respond…