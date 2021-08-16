GB News Equipment Was Blocked on Suez Canal

Guido has heard a rumour that the reason GB News’ set was primitive at launch is the result of a few delivery issues; namely, that their more sophisticated tech got stuck in transit after the Ever Given container ship managed to lodge itself in the Suez Canal for almost a week – and was then held by the Egyptian authorities until a multi-million compensation deal was agreed.. Although the ship was freed by early April, reports show that the knock-on delays were only resolved entirely by early June, which would align closely with the channel’s air date…