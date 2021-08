Boris is currently chairing another Cobra meeting on Afghanistan, now that the country is under the full control of the Taliban. The meeting convened at 12:30p.m. today, with the UN Security Council also expected to meet at 3p.m. this afternoon. Number 10 have also announced that 370 British nationals and Afghans, including interpreters, were evacuated over the weekend, with “significant numbers” expected to follow over the next few days. The British ambassador is still on the ground in Kabul…