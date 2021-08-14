Dromey Demands Apology from Councillor Caught on Video Saying Constituency Was “Sh*t” Whilst Leafletting for Him

Following our exclusive video of Labour councillor Ansar Ali Khan calling his Erdington constituency “sh*t“, whilst leafletting on behalf of Labour MP Jack Dromey, the MP has issued a statement:

“Like many Erdington residents, I find these comments outrageous and deeply offensive. I have made my views clear to the volunteer and expressed my disgust at what was said. I strongly disassociate myself from these remarks. I am proud to have served as the Member of Parliament for Erdington since 2010 and these comments in no way reflect my views of the fantastic and vibrant community we have here. I have been informed the matter is being referred to the West Midlands Labour Party for them to investigate and take action. I have also demanded the volunteer apologise to the people of Erdington.”

So far Ansar Ali Khan has not apologised.