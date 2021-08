The R-rate in England has fallen again, now sitting between 0.8 and 1.0. It had previously been between 08. and 1.1. Public Health England also said that the growth rate is now within a range of -4% to 0%, which means the number of new infections “could be broadly flat, shrinking by up to 4% every day.” This is the first time the R-rate dropped below 1 since May…