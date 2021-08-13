Labour MP’s Aide Calls Constituency “Sh*t” On-Camera

A co-conspirator sent in this clip of an aide to Labour MP Jack Dromey calling his own constituency “shit” … as he leafleted within that constituency. The disgruntled constituent added: “whilst it isn’t the best area in which to live, this is upsetting and infuriating.” Dromey’s been the MP for Birmingham Erdington for 11 years…

UPDATE: The man in the video has been identified as Labour councillor Ansar Ali Khan, a member (and former assistant leader) of Birmingham City Council. Co-conspirators may also remember Khan as one of the organisers of Labour’s sex-segregated rally back in 2015…