The new Cabinet Office accounts for the year show that Michael Gove’s Cabinet Office salary has risen from £45,003 in 2019-20 to £67,505 for this year. That’s a rise £22,502, or 50%. Added to his basic MP pay of £81,932, his total salary for the year is now £149,437.

His pension benefits, meanwhile, also rose from £9,000 to £17,000. Presumably the PM is sympathetic to a man who has to pay for a divorce…