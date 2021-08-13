As Ursula Demands Net Zero Sacrifices, EU Commission Increases Private Jet Use 50%

Yesterday EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the Irish, who represent less than 0.01% of the planet’s population, that “only by reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050 can we limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C”. Ireland, in an effort to reduce emissions, has banned the millennia-old tradition of cutting peat to use as heating fuel…

She went on to demand that the Irish, whom with over 6 million cattle have more cows than people,

“… cut emissions in its livestock sector, and not just by reducing the number of animals… I am confident that Ireland – and its farmers – can lead the way on this.”

Asking the Irish to cut the number of cattle they farm is like asking the Germans to cut the number of cars they manufacture. Not something Ursula has advocated.

Her transport needs are met mostly by diesel-fuelled Mercedes Benz, however a public tender document containing the budget for ‘air-taxi’ flights, also known as private jets, for senior EU commissioners shows an increase in budget from €7.14 million to €10.71 million. That is a 50% increase in the budget in the past five years. Another case of the elite’s “do as we say, not as we do” attitude…